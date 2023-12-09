Headlines

India's economic growth linked to progress of entire world: PM Modi at Art Biennale inauguration

US tells UN it does not support calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Meet one of India's youngest IAS officers, who cracked UPSC exam despite many difficulties, got AIR...

PM Modi tops list of most popular global leaders again with 76% rating: Survey

Florida reptile park welcomes birth of exceptionally rare white alligator, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's economic growth linked to progress of entire world: PM Modi at Art Biennale inauguration

US tells UN it does not support calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Meet one of India's youngest IAS officers, who cracked UPSC exam despite many difficulties, got AIR...

9 motivational quotes by Akshay Kumar

5 worst buys by CSK in IPL history

Top 5 all-rounders in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 350-crore mark, mints Rs 23.50 crore on 2nd Friday

This influencer, reality star has earned crores from TikTok, Instagram; bought Rs 4 crore house, her net worth is...

Meet MasterChef India 8 winner Mohammed Aashiq: Family's sole breadwinner who owns small juice shop in Mangalore

HomeViral

Viral

Florida reptile park welcomes birth of exceptionally rare white alligator, details inside

Gatorland Orlando in Florida welcomed a groundbreaking addition: a rare solid white leucistic alligator hatchling, the first documented case in 36 years.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 06:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a momentous occasion, Gatorland Orlando, the famed alligator park in Florida, is buzzing with excitement as it recently celebrated the hatching of an exceedingly rare solid white leucistic alligator. This extraordinary event marks the first documented occurrence of such a hatchling since a nest of leucistic alligators was discovered in Louisiana 36 years ago.

Taking to social media, Gatorland Orlando announced the news in a  post, declaring, "A Baby Leucistic Alligator has hatched at out at Gatorland & it is the first one in the world."

According to park authorities, there are only seven surviving leucistic alligators globally, and Gatorland is now home to three of these unique creatures.

In their Facebook post, park officials explained, "Leucistic alligators represent the rarest genetic variation in the American alligator. Unlike albino alligators, which have pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment, leucistic alligators exhibit white coloration, often with patches or splotches of normal coloration on their skin. The absence of darker skin pigmentation makes them susceptible to sunburn, requiring them to avoid direct sunlight for extended periods. Additionally, leucistic alligators boast brilliant blue eyes, setting them apart from the pink-eyed albino alligators."

Gatorland Orlando is inviting the public to participate in naming the stunning white female alligator and her normal-colored brother by leaving suggestions in the comments section of the post.

This rare and captivating birth not only captivates the public but also presents exciting opportunities for scientific research and conservation efforts focused on protecting this unique species. Gatorland Orlando has plans to showcase the newborn white alligator to the public in early 2024, providing visitors with the chance to witness this precious marvel of nature firsthand.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Priya Hiranandani Vandrevala: Between intention and action, there must be intervention

Meet Rajiv Jain whose firm earned Rs 17,671 crore in 9 months through Adani's shares, his net worth is...

Apple iPhone may soon get a new factory in India, Tata Group plans to invest…

Manoj Bajpayee says doing roles like Joram disturbs him mentally: 'There is a price you pay for it' | Exclusive

Cosy and warm: Stay snug all winters with these fuzzy slippers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE