Dulhan ko bass pasand hai! Bride takes over DJ, starts dancing - WATCH viral video

The wedding day is the day that stays in our hearts for the rest of our life. It is filled with faith, hope and love. A celebration that unites two souls, family and friends. The bride and groom want to enjoy every single moment as the wedding is the symbol of commitment and the foundation of your love for your life partner. Also, it’s a declaration to the whole world of your unquestionable affection for your spouse. Now, a video of a bride taking over the DJ is going viral on the internet.

In the video that has gone viral, a bride can be seen playing the DJ. Needless to say, the bride in a red lehenga is looking beautiful. She is also wearing headphones. A man in a yellow outfit (probably the DJ) is also seen standing next to her. They both are seen clapping, enjoying and celebrating the event. The famous song ‘Jalsa’ by Satinder Sartaaj is also being in the background.

The video was shared by DJ Ajay Nautiyal on Instagram. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Wishing you both a good married life ahead with all hearts.” The name of the bride and the groom is also mentioned in the caption. The viewed has been viewed more than 7 lakh times. After watching the video, one user commented, “Vibing at another level!!!! Simply awesome!!” Another said, “Crazyness @ it’s best.”

The video was later reshared by Dulhaniyaa also, on Instagram. While resharing, it wrote, “when bride takes control over the DJ, tag a bride to be.”