Desi woman gracefully dances to Genda Phool in viral video, internet is mighty impressed

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

India's youth becoming job-provider instead of job-seeker: PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh

Delhi HC seeks ED response on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons issued to him

Meet Kendra Mysore, yesteryear actress' glamorous daughter who resembles her mom, she is going viral for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

Delhi HC seeks ED response on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons issued to him

Do astronauts get headaches in space? know here

Tips to reduce sugar consumption

Tips to build confidence in kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

When Akshay Kumar took revenge like Ratan Tata, bought same property from where he...

Meet actress who started working at 5, could not go to school, quit acting at peak of career to marry..

HomeViral

Viral

Desi woman gracefully dances to Genda Phool in viral video, internet is mighty impressed

Shared on Instagram, the video features a woman gracefully dancing to the iconic tune, garnering over 195,000 likes and widespread admiration.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even years after its release, the enchanting melody of the song "Genda Phool" from the Bollywood movie Delhi 6 remains a cherished favorite among music enthusiasts. Its enduring lyrics, captivating music, and vivid visuals have secured its timeless allure, with fans still tuning in to its beats and sharing their admiration through social media platforms.

Recently, amidst the plethora of online shares, a particular video featuring a woman dancing to "Genda Phool" has been steadily gaining traction across various social media platforms. Shared on the Instagram page @subbamalveeka, the video showcases a woman elegantly dressed in a salwar suit, effortlessly swaying to the rhythmic beats of the song.

Accompanied by the caption "Thank you 20k family," the video has captivated audiences with its seamless execution and infectious energy. Despite the intricacies of the song's choreography, the dancer maintains impeccable synchronization, captivating viewers from start to finish.

Originally penned by renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi and brought to life by singers Rekha Bharadwaj, Shraddha Pandit, and Sujata Majumdar, with music composed by AR Rahman and Rajat Dholakia, "Genda Phool" continues to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.

Since its upload on March 19, the video has garnered an overwhelming response, amassing over 195,000 likes and counting, a testament to its widespread appeal. Viewers have flooded the comments section with words of praise and admiration, expressing their awe at the dancer's skill and the song's enduring charm.

Responses to the video have been overwhelmingly positive, with users expressing sentiments such as "Nice," "So sweet," "Super," and "Wow," alongside a plethora of heart and fire emoticons, underscoring the collective appreciation for this captivating performance.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Bastar, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says critics told him they reviewed his film without watching | Exclusive

Meet superstar, who left police job, gave back-to-back superhit films, bought haunted bungalow, his life changed when...

MS Dhoni's 1st IPL auction beats Virat Kohli's pay by whopping 4900%, here how RCB star competed with CSK skipper

Citadel Honey Bunny: Prime Video announces Indian version of Russo Brothers' series starring Varun, Samantha, Kay Kay

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement