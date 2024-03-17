Delhi resident hides ₹500 notes across city, challenges people to a treasure hunt

"Treasure Hunt Delhi" on Instagram has taken the city by storm with its unique challenge of hiding money across Delhi's nooks and crannies.

In an era where social media challenges range from the mundane to the downright bizarre, a new trend has emerged in the heart of India's bustling capital. An Instagram page by the name of "Treasure Hunt Delhi" has captivated the attention of residents with its innovative approach to exploration and adventure.

The premise is simple yet exhilarating: an individual hides money at undisclosed locations across Delhi and shares cryptic clues through videos on the page. The bio of the Instagram account succinctly captures its mission: "Real treasure hunts all over Delhi."

A recent post, shared just hours ago, beckons followers to "North Delhi, boating kerne aa jao [Come to North Delhi for boating]," accompanied by a video featuring someone clutching a ₹500 note. The challenge is clear - find the location and claim the cash.

In the video snippet, the person discreetly places the folded note behind a small wall opening, offering a tantalizing glimpse of the surroundings. The hunt is on, with participants scouring the cityscape for the hidden treasure.

Excitement reached a fever pitch when an update appeared in the comments section indicating that the treasure had been claimed, although the victor remains unknown. The page implores the lucky winner to come forward and bask in the glory of their conquest.

This unconventional scavenger hunt has garnered widespread attention, with each video attracting a flurry of responses. Some enthusiasts eagerly embrace the challenge, while others attempt to decipher the clues and guess the elusive locations. Suggestions pour in, with one follower proposing to "Make the hunt tougher by giving lesser hints," adding an extra layer of intrigue to the quest.

"It's so interesting," remarked one intrigued viewer, encapsulating the sentiment shared by many captivated observers. Another expressed a desire for a similar adventure in their own city, highlighting the universal appeal of this modern-day treasure hunt.

The phenomenon began on February 25 of this year with the inaugural post, and since then, the Instagram page has amassed an impressive following of 12,000 users, with 25 posts and counting. With each new installment, "Treasure Hunt Delhi" continues to inject a sense of excitement and mystery into the fabric of the city, transforming the mundane into an exhilarating quest for hidden riches.h