Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US Presidential Election 2024: 'Blood bath in country if…,' says Donald Trump

Delhi resident hides ₹500 notes across city, challenges people to a treasure hunt

Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 2: Adah Sharma-starrer continues to struggle, collects Rs 75 lakh

Yodha box office collection day 2: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film shows slight growth, earns Rs 5.75 crore

Russia's presidential vote starts final day with accusations of Kyiv sabotage; President Putin likely to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US Presidential Election 2024: 'Blood bath in country if…,' says Donald Trump

Delhi resident hides ₹500 notes across city, challenges people to a treasure hunt

Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 2: Adah Sharma-starrer continues to struggle, collects Rs 75 lakh

10 Bollywood celebs who are close friends of Mukesh Ambani family

Highest-paid players of all teams in IPL 2024

7 batters with most ducks in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Has Announced The Dates Of Lok Sabha Elections Results

Karanvir Sharma reveals incident that forced him to come back on TV: 'Aisa din na dekhna pade...' | Exclusive

This actor rejected Bhagam Bhag, didn't work with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, gave up film because...

Made in just Rs 3 crore, this is India's biggest hit film in 2024, has already earned Rs 104 crore, to now stream on...

HomeViral

Viral

Delhi resident hides ₹500 notes across city, challenges people to a treasure hunt

"Treasure Hunt Delhi" on Instagram has taken the city by storm with its unique challenge of hiding money across Delhi's nooks and crannies.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 08:40 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an era where social media challenges range from the mundane to the downright bizarre, a new trend has emerged in the heart of India's bustling capital. An Instagram page by the name of "Treasure Hunt Delhi" has captivated the attention of residents with its innovative approach to exploration and adventure.

The premise is simple yet exhilarating: an individual hides money at undisclosed locations across Delhi and shares cryptic clues through videos on the page. The bio of the Instagram account succinctly captures its mission: "Real treasure hunts all over Delhi."

A recent post, shared just hours ago, beckons followers to "North Delhi, boating kerne aa jao [Come to North Delhi for boating]," accompanied by a video featuring someone clutching a ₹500 note. The challenge is clear - find the location and claim the cash.

In the video snippet, the person discreetly places the folded note behind a small wall opening, offering a tantalizing glimpse of the surroundings. The hunt is on, with participants scouring the cityscape for the hidden treasure.

Excitement reached a fever pitch when an update appeared in the comments section indicating that the treasure had been claimed, although the victor remains unknown. The page implores the lucky winner to come forward and bask in the glory of their conquest.

This unconventional scavenger hunt has garnered widespread attention, with each video attracting a flurry of responses. Some enthusiasts eagerly embrace the challenge, while others attempt to decipher the clues and guess the elusive locations. Suggestions pour in, with one follower proposing to "Make the hunt tougher by giving lesser hints," adding an extra layer of intrigue to the quest.

"It's so interesting," remarked one intrigued viewer, encapsulating the sentiment shared by many captivated observers. Another expressed a desire for a similar adventure in their own city, highlighting the universal appeal of this modern-day treasure hunt.

The phenomenon began on February 25 of this year with the inaugural post, and since then, the Instagram page has amassed an impressive following of 12,000 users, with 25 posts and counting. With each new installment, "Treasure Hunt Delhi" continues to inject a sense of excitement and mystery into the fabric of the city, transforming the mundane into an exhilarating quest for hidden riches.h

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Boiler blast in Haryana's Rewari, several workers injured

ED arrests BRS MLC K Kavitha, to bring her to Delhi for further questioning in liquor policy case

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma reacts to being trolled over viral photo; says 'it has affected....'

Ramadan 2024: Check-out these 5 diabetes-friendly Iftar recipes to relish

'Run for Good Happening' marathon in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement