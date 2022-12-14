Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Cute Nepali girl dance moves mesmerize the internet, video goes crazy viral

The clip is receiving a thundering round of applause from netizens because of the little girl's energetic steps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

Cute Nepali girl dance moves mesmerize the internet, video goes crazy viral
Screengrab

New Delhi: There are literally thousands of videos on the internet of people dancing and grooving to various songs. And some videos can actually make you feel better because of the incredible talent displayed in each of them. One such video of a young Nepali girl grooving to dhol beat at a wedding has gone viral for all the right reasons. The clip is receiving a thundering round of applause from netizens because of the little girl's energetic steps. The video was posted by @videosnepal on Instagram and it has amassed 170,000 likes till now. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Videos Nepal (@videosnepal)

The now-viral video shows a girl dancing to dhol's beat, and her on-point expressions and killer energy will prompt you to get up and shake a leg.  Her steps were incredibly on point with the background beats. The small girl dressed in a traditional saree will win your heart with her spirited performance.

The video was shared on Instagram on December 3. Since being shared, it has gathered 3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. “Kitni pyari hai aap.....pyaari gudiya,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. “Girl wow, I wish I could dance like that...,” shared another. “This is so wholesome,” commented a third. “Love your moves Your moves just rendered me speechless,” expressed a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.