Cute Nepali girl dance moves mesmerize the internet, video goes crazy viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: There are literally thousands of videos on the internet of people dancing and grooving to various songs. And some videos can actually make you feel better because of the incredible talent displayed in each of them. One such video of a young Nepali girl grooving to dhol beat at a wedding has gone viral for all the right reasons. The clip is receiving a thundering round of applause from netizens because of the little girl's energetic steps. The video was posted by @videosnepal on Instagram and it has amassed 170,000 likes till now.

The now-viral video shows a girl dancing to dhol's beat, and her on-point expressions and killer energy will prompt you to get up and shake a leg. Her steps were incredibly on point with the background beats. The small girl dressed in a traditional saree will win your heart with her spirited performance.

The video was shared on Instagram on December 3. Since being shared, it has gathered 3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. “Kitni pyari hai aap.....pyaari gudiya,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. “Girl wow, I wish I could dance like that...,” shared another. “This is so wholesome,” commented a third. “Love your moves Your moves just rendered me speechless,” expressed a fourth.