Get free chhole bhature in this city after taking Covid booster dose

A vendor in Chandigarh is offering free ‘chhole bhature’ to people who are taking the precaution dose/booster of COVID-19 vaccine.

The vendor, Sanjay Rana, is concerned over the complacency which has set in among the public. The 45-year-old vendor says not many of those eligible for the booster shot are coming forward to get the jab.

Who is Sanjay Rana?

Rana hails from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, and his wife is a homemaker and they have a daughter.

Rana said he studied till Class 10 and when his father passed away, the family's responsibilities fell on his shoulders as he had to take care of three sisters and two brothers.

Rana runs a food stall and sells 'Chhole Bhature' on a cycle. He says he has been running this stall for the past over 15 years.

Rana offered free chhole bhature last year too

He said his daughter Ridhhima and niece Riya had last year given him the idea to give out free "Chhole Bhature" to those who took their shots.

Rana, who says he has taken the precaution dose, is concerned over not many people coming forward for the booster dose.

Rana said that last year he had offered free 'Chhole Bhature' for over seven months from May and he will not mind giving it free this time for a few weeks.

He had drawn praise from Prime Minister Modi in his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast.

Booster dose in India

India had on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

On July 15, the Union government launched a special 75-day drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at government vaccination centres free of cost.

The drive 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', aimed at boosting the uptake of Covid precaution doses among eligible population, is being held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

An official source had recently said only 7,30,96,284 of 68,97,62,152 people eligible for precaution dose have taken it so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

