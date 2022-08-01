Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Meet Pratiksha Tondwalkar, who started as a sweeper and becomes AGM at SBI

Pratiksha Tondwalkar was firstly promoted from sweeper to clerk after demonstrating her commitment and diligence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 07:19 PM IST

Meet Pratiksha Tondwalkar, who started as a sweeper and becomes AGM at SBI
Photo: Twitter

Pratiksha Tondwalkar got married at the age of 17 and just three years later, her husband passed away when she was only 20 years old. She then started working as a sweeper at a Mumbai branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in order to pay for household costs and her study.

Due to a lack of proper education, finding a job was also challenging for her. But that couldn’t stop her, and she later received her degree and kept on studying.

She wouldn’t have imagined that she would become Assistant General Manager (AGM) at the same bank 37 years later.

Her journey in SBI bank

The Pune resident was promoted from sweeper to clerk after demonstrating her commitment and diligence. Born in 1964 in Pune, she later received a promotion to scale 4, then to CGM, and most recently, to AGM.

Pratiksha was also honoured by the State Bank of India for her incredible accomplishments due to her perseverance, commitment, and sincere diligence.

Pratiksha graduated from a naturopathy programme in 2021. She enrolled in the night college in Mumbai's Vikhroli.

She received assistance from her coworkers as she studied and earned her psychology degree in 1995.

Her life

Tondwalkar married Sadashiv Kadu at the age of 17 before she could complete her class 10 exams. Kadu was based in Mumbai and worked as a book binder at SBI. Kadu died in an accident. Tondwalkar, widowed at the age of 20, was shattered.

READ | Uttar Pradesh woman throws child in front of tractor, shocking video goes viral 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked? Former Pak PM is posting about crypto giveaways and Elon Musk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.