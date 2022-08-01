Meet Pratiksha Tondwalkar, who started as a sweeper and becomes AGM at SBI

Photo: Twitter

Pratiksha Tondwalkar got married at the age of 17 and just three years later, her husband passed away when she was only 20 years old. She then started working as a sweeper at a Mumbai branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in order to pay for household costs and her study.

Due to a lack of proper education, finding a job was also challenging for her. But that couldn’t stop her, and she later received her degree and kept on studying.

She wouldn’t have imagined that she would become Assistant General Manager (AGM) at the same bank 37 years later.

Her journey in SBI bank

The Pune resident was promoted from sweeper to clerk after demonstrating her commitment and diligence. Born in 1964 in Pune, she later received a promotion to scale 4, then to CGM, and most recently, to AGM.

Pratiksha was also honoured by the State Bank of India for her incredible accomplishments due to her perseverance, commitment, and sincere diligence.

Pratiksha graduated from a naturopathy programme in 2021. She enrolled in the night college in Mumbai's Vikhroli.

She received assistance from her coworkers as she studied and earned her psychology degree in 1995.

Her life

Tondwalkar married Sadashiv Kadu at the age of 17 before she could complete her class 10 exams. Kadu was based in Mumbai and worked as a book binder at SBI. Kadu died in an accident. Tondwalkar, widowed at the age of 20, was shattered.

