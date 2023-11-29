Chennai: Man finds worm wriggling on gulab jamun, internet reacts

A renowned sweet shop in Chennai is under scrutiny after a customer's Instagram video revealed a shocking find – a tiny white worm wriggling in a gulab jamun.

Indulging in the delectable world of sweets took an unexpected turn for a customer at a renowned sweet shop in Chennai. What was meant to be a delightful experience turned stomach-churning when a tiny white worm was reportedly found wriggling on a gulab jamun. The shocking incident came to light after a video showcasing the unwelcome guest went viral on Instagram.

The disappointed customer, who made the purchase at the 'Adyar Ananda Bhavan' outlet located at Ashok Nagar Metro Station in Chennai, shared the unsettling video on Instagram. In the clip, the tiny worm can be seen moving inside the sweet delicacy, prompting the customer to express his dismay, stating, "Here comes the surprising dancing worm. Totally disappointed."

The post quickly gained traction on Instagram, amassing over 4 million views and more than 12,000 comments. Users flooded the comments section with a mix of reactions, ranging from humor to genuine concern.

One user praised the customer for being a genuine reviewer, saying, "Omg! Thanks for being a genuine reviewer and not doing paid kitchen tours of the restaurant!" Another user humorously advised, "Brother eat quickly, the worm will eat everything first."

Some users empathized with the sweet shop, suggesting that such incidents can happen unintentionally. One comment read, "Why do u need to make it viral? Sometimes mistakes may happen, you can visit the store and describe your problem, if they didn't take action, then this would've been best."

However, not all comments were forgiving. A disappointed viewer expressed their loss of respect for the sweet shop, stating, "I had huge respect for you, and I used to buy and recommend it to my friends. Now I lost that respect, and I'm not buying from you guys anymore. Utterly disappointed."

The incident also sparked discussions about similar experiences, with one comment noting, "I don't know, but I'm seeing these little fellas everywhere on Insta, like in restaurant ice cream machines or other things."