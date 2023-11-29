Headlines

Delhi-NCR: Air quality improves to 'poor' category; check latest weather forecast of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

Delivery boy caught on camera stealing shoes outside a home in Delhi, video goes viral

Chennai: Man finds worm wriggling on gulab jamun, internet reacts

Uttarakhand: NDRF personnel share rescue anecdote, highlight workers' enthusiastic cheers in Silkyara tunnel

IND vs AUS: Prasidh Krishna joins unwanted list after India lose to Australia in 3rd T20I

AI reimagines Animal with Mahesh Babu instead of Ranbir Kapoor in deepfake video, fans say 'but he can't...'

'He already told...': CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2024

What is dilated cardiomyopathy, condition designer Rohit Bal is suffering from? Know symptoms, causes

Superfoods rich in zinc

AI imagines Harry Potter characters as ripped bodybuilders

Batters who scored most runs in T20Is

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

'Two souls, one destiny…': Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can't take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean's 6 anyone'

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This popular director struggled 4 years to find producer, his debut film is partially based on him, revived career of...

Bollywood's biggest flop, made in Rs 20 crore, earned only Rs 40 lakh, director didn't make another film, now he...

Viral

Chennai: Man finds worm wriggling on gulab jamun, internet reacts

A renowned sweet shop in Chennai is under scrutiny after a customer's Instagram video revealed a shocking find – a tiny white worm wriggling in a gulab jamun.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 06:32 AM IST

Indulging in the delectable world of sweets took an unexpected turn for a customer at a renowned sweet shop in Chennai. What was meant to be a delightful experience turned stomach-churning when a tiny white worm was reportedly found wriggling on a gulab jamun. The shocking incident came to light after a video showcasing the unwelcome guest went viral on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by COIMBATORE (@tn38_foodie)

The disappointed customer, who made the purchase at the 'Adyar Ananda Bhavan' outlet located at Ashok Nagar Metro Station in Chennai, shared the unsettling video on Instagram. In the clip, the tiny worm can be seen moving inside the sweet delicacy, prompting the customer to express his dismay, stating, "Here comes the surprising dancing worm. Totally disappointed."

The post quickly gained traction on Instagram, amassing over 4 million views and more than 12,000 comments. Users flooded the comments section with a mix of reactions, ranging from humor to genuine concern.

One user praised the customer for being a genuine reviewer, saying, "Omg! Thanks for being a genuine reviewer and not doing paid kitchen tours of the restaurant!" Another user humorously advised, "Brother eat quickly, the worm will eat everything first."

Some users empathized with the sweet shop, suggesting that such incidents can happen unintentionally. One comment read, "Why do u need to make it viral? Sometimes mistakes may happen, you can visit the store and describe your problem, if they didn't take action, then this would've been best."

However, not all comments were forgiving. A disappointed viewer expressed their loss of respect for the sweet shop, stating, "I had huge respect for you, and I used to buy and recommend it to my friends. Now I lost that respect, and I'm not buying from you guys anymore. Utterly disappointed."

The incident also sparked discussions about similar experiences, with one comment noting, "I don't know, but I'm seeing these little fellas everywhere on Insta, like in restaurant ice cream machines or other things."

