Canada's biggest heist: Two Indian-origin men among six arrested for Rs 1300 crore cash, gold theft

According to police, on April 17, 2023, an air cargo plane containing foreign currency and gold bars valued at over 22 million Canadian dollars was taken from a secure storage facility using fictitious documentation.

Six people were detained in relation to a multimillion-dollar gold heist at Toronto's main airport last year, including at least two men of Indian descent, according to the news agency PTI. Three additional individuals in the case also have warrants issued by Canadian authorities, according to Peel Regional Police (PRP). It was noteworthy because it was the largest gold theft in Canadian history.

According to police, on April 17, 2023, an air cargo plane containing foreign currency and gold bars valued at over 22 million Canadian dollars (1,36,71,55,575.00 INR) was stolen from a secure storage facility using fictitious documentation. The money and gold had just arrived on an Air Canada flight from Zurich, Switzerland. Police went on to say that the bold theft was allegedly assisted by at least two former Air Canada employees.

PTI claims that one is currently under arrest and that the other has an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Ammad Chaudhary, 43, Ali Raza, 37, and Prasath Paramalingam, 35, were among the five people of Indian descent who were taken into custody on Wednesday. The two individuals from Ontario are Parmipal Sidhu, 54, and Amit Jalota, 40.

Investigators are in contact with Durante King-Mclean, a 25-year-old Brampton resident who is being held in the United States on suspicion of trafficking in firearms. Counsel represents him. A protracted investigation into the crime that was reported last year led to the arrests. According to PTI, Sidhu was employed by Air Canada at the time of the crime.

Additionally, according to PTI, the police have issued nationwide warrants for the arrests of Simran Preet Panesar, 31, of Brampton, who Air Canada also employed at the time of the theft; Archit Grover, 36, of Brampton; and Arsalan Chaudhary, 42, of Mississauga.

The bold theft from an Air Canada cargo facility was dubbed the largest gold heist in Canadian history by lead investigator Det.-Sgt. Mike Mavity. According to him, two airline employees played a key role in making it happen, as reported by CBC News. "They needed people inside Air Canada to facilitate this theft," Mavity stated.

Peel police said in a statement, as quoted by PTI, "On April 17, 2023, at 3:56 p.m. a flight landed at Pearson International Airport from Zurich, Switzerland, with a cargo containing 6,600 bars of .9999% pure gold, weighing 400 kilogrammes, valued at over 20 million dollars and CAD 2.5 million worth in foreign currency. Shortly after landing, it was offloaded and transported to a separate location on Airport property."

The ATF has detained a person in the US after discovering that he was in possession of 65 illicit firearms. Two of the weapons were upgraded to be completely automatic. Out of the 65 handguns, five are referred to as "ghost guns" because they were never serialised and are therefore impossible to locate.

"Peel Regional Police (PRP) investigators also seized one kilogram of gold worth approximately $89,000.00, believed to be from the theft, smelting equipment, and approximately $434,000 Canadian currency," the statement said, as quoted by PTI.

“Our investigators and entire service recognized the heightened interest and impact this incident had in our community. We immediately deployed the necessary resources to address and ensure arrests are made in this complex and multi-faceted investigation that crossed international borders. I commend the incredible work done by our investigators, the ATF, other law enforcement partners, and our community for working together to identify and arrest those responsible for this brazen crime.” Nishan Duraiappah, Peel Regional Police Chief, as quoted by PTI.

Duraiappah, stated,"This investigation remains a priority for Peel Regional Police. The cross-jurisdictional boundaries will not hinder our ability to charge and arrest those responsible. We are working closely with national and international law enforcement partners to arrest those responsible and hold them accountable."

(With inputs from PTI)