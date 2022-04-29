Bride marries relative after groom arrives drunk, late to wedding

File Photo

A lot of news and videos related to the bride and groom go viral these days on social media. While some of them go viral for sweet reasons like the bride's entry or the bride and groom dancing, other times they are massively shared online for the most bizarre reasons.

One such incident recently took place in Maharashtra's Buldhana where a bride cancelled her wedding because the groom arrived drunk and late to the wedding. The bride married a relative instead of the groom.

According to a report in India Today, the wedding was supposed to take place on April 22 at 4 pm, however, the groom arrived at the wedding late in the evening, keeping the bride, her family, and the wedding guests waiting. The groom reportedly got late because he was busy dancing and drinking along with the other baaratis.

According to the report, the bride's mother said about the incident, "The groom and his friends were drunk and came to the mandap at 8 pm instead of 4 pm and started fighting. We got my daughter married to one of our relatives."

Meanwhile, the groom's father said, "We had a wedding on 22nd, had put a DJ in the procession and were missing dancing in it. It was 4 o’clock and came at 8 o’clock, so we got our girl married to another boy. The girl’s mother told us that the boy was drunk, we did not like this thing at all. So we did not get our girl married to him and found another boy."