‘IRCTC kharid lo please’: Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca Cola, desi Twitter gives hilarious suggestions

File photo

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently acquired Twitter, which is one of the largest social media platforms in the world. Soon after he made the massive purchase of expanding his portfolio, he posted a bunch of quirky tweets, one of which caught the eye of the netizens.

Soon after buying out the microblogging site, Elon Musk posted on Twitter jokingly that he has plans to buy Coca-Cola next, and will be “putting the cocaine back in.” He wrote on Twitter, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

This sparked a massive memefest on Twitter, where netizens gave Musk different suggestions of the kind of companies he could buy next. Some of the funniest and most topical memes on his tweet came from the desi side of Twitter.

Desi Twitter suggested that Elon Musk should buy IRCTC and improve its service, and also suggested that he should buy the national bank SBI. One Twitter user also wrote, “Ab itna kharcha ho hi gaya hai to ek IPL ki trophy khareed ke RCB ko de do.”

Here are some of the funniest memes on Elon Musk’s tweet about Coca-Cola.

Bhai @elonmusk yeh IRCTC kharid lo please — Viraj Raundal (@virajraundal8) April 25, 2022

Requesting Elon Musk to takeover SBI and improve its customer service. — Bro (@abroverse) April 26, 2022

ab itna kharcha ho hi gya h toh ek ipl trophy kharid ke rcb ko dedo pic.twitter.com/DlVvJAR4Qa — Diksha (@BrahmaandKiMaa) April 28, 2022

You should buy @drpepper next so that I have a reason to post this

~cwb pic.twitter.com/NHcmFdwfQg — Niche Gamer (@nichegamer) April 28, 2022

Elon Musk, who is currently the world’s richest man, acquired Twitter after making a bid of nearly USD 44 billion, which the company gladly accepted. Soon after the news broke out, Musk talked about some of the changes he is thinking of introducing to the website.

Musk had previously talked about cracking down on the content moderators on Twitter and promoting free speech on the social networking site. He also talked about introducing an open-sourced algorithm, which will make the platform more easy-flowing.

Musk has also talked about making the platform more secure, by making the Twitter DMs end-to-end encrypted, similar to many messaging applications like WhatsApp and Signal.

Meanwhile, the fate of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal dwindles in uncertainty as reports of him being removed from the position soon are surfacing. It is also being speculated that Musk will reinstate former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to the company.

