Viral video: Woman saves son from getting crushed under truck with lightning fast response

Screengrab from the viral video

A video of a mother saving her baby from being crushed by a truck went viral on social media after being shared by England cricketer Jofra Archer on Twitter.



In the video, three people were seen travelling on a bike when they were clipped by a car. While the rider remained seated, mother and baby fell off the motorcycle, rolling straight into the path of an oncoming truck.

The mother then shows lightning reflex and pulled her child back towards her and away from the wheels of the truck just in the nick of time.

The incident originally took place in Goi, Nam Dinh, Vietnam in 2019, and now it was shared on Twitter by cricketer Jofra Archer.

Reacting to the video which was posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Archer wrote: "Mother of the year"

Watch the viral video here:

