Bride and groom dance off on famous Lata Mangeshkar song during wedding - WATCH viral video

No Indian wedding is complete without dancing and merriment. The Indian culture is colourful so are our weddings. A bride and groom dancing like no one's watching at their own wedding is something that every family member, friend, and guest looks forward to. Some wedding functions also see a face-off between the bride and groom's side of the family but have you ever seen a bride and a groom face-off against each other?

A video that is currently going viral on Instagram shows a couple merrily dancing to the remix of 'Ek Bar Pehra Hata De Sharabi,' which was originally sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

In the video, the bride and groom can be seen dressed in their traditional wedding attire and dancing like there's no tomorrow on the song that has become a hit with Instagram Reels users.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Niranjan Mahapatra, who often shares viral wedding videos on his page. So far, the video has more than 1000 likes and hundreds of comments from netizens who are impressed with the couple's stylish dance.

Recently, another video had gone viral on Instagram wherein a bride and her groom could be seen entering their wedding venue in style. The groom could be seen riding a bullet with his bride, dressed in an Indian wedding lehenga, seated behind him.

The groom can be seen entering with his wife on a stylish bike while she sat behind him wearing a heavy lehenga and jewelry. The bride looked happy with the entry as she could be seen smiling at the guests during the grand entry.