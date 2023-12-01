Brave rescue effort frees poisonous snake stuck in beverage can

Snake catcher Olivia Dykstra from Tasmania issued a compelling plea on social media after rescuing a venomous snake trapped in a discarded energy drink can.

With summer around the corner, a Tasmanian snake catcher has issued a crucial appeal to the public: Crush your cans. Olivia Dykstra, an Australian snake catcher, took to Facebook to spread awareness after rescuing a lowland copperhead snake trapped in an empty Rockstar energy drink can. The post, featuring gripping photos of the rescue, emphasizes the importance of responsible waste disposal.

"Every bloody year! Please don't be a tosser and squash your cans before you throw them out!" Dykstra's impassioned plea resonated across Facebook, urging individuals to flatten cans before disposal to prevent incidents like these.

The distressing incident unfolded recently, prompting Dykstra to highlight the dangers of irresponsibly discarded cans. In one striking image, the snake can be seen with its head stuck in the can, while another captures the intensive efforts to free the reptile. Fortunately, after the rescue, the snake was released back into its natural habitat.

The post, shared on November 26, has garnered significant attention on social media, drawing numerous likes and comments. Many users expressed concern about the consequences of littering on roads and its impact on wildlife.

Commenters shared their thoughts:

"Not a fan of snakes at all. But not a fan of any animal being injured because of humans' carelessness," remarked one user.

Another commenter expressed relief, stating, "Was he/she harmed? So glad you helped him/her. I love snakes!"

Others praised Dykstra's efforts, with one individual noting, "Good job. Wonderful creatures."

The post's engagement has reignited discussions about the need to revive anti-littering campaigns. "Stop littering!" exclaimed another user in response to the alarming incident.