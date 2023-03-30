Angry rhino almost crushes safari car in South Africa, terrifying video goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Rhinoceros are generally gentle animals and don't really harm anyone unless provoked. Well, you must be thinking about why we are talking about this all of a sudden. So, a video that is doing the rounds of the internet showed an angry rhino charging violently towards a safari car with tourists for over a kilometer.

The footage, shared on Instagram by Latest Sightings - Kruger, shows a giant rhino charging furiously at a safari vehicle. Throughout the video, the rhino sprints behind the car at maximum speed. The original video was posted by a tourist named Anastasia Chapman, who was in the car at the time. She also provided additional details about the incident.



''Rhino charges car down the road.'' reads the video caption on Instagram. After being shared online, the clip received over 15k views. Netizens praised the driver's awareness and bravery. Many people couldn't stop expressing their shock at the spectacle, and many said they would have fainted on the spot.

One user commented on the video, "This has just shattered my myth where I used to presume that I could outrun Rhinos."When I read data that show Rhinos kill more humans than Lions, it always made me wonder because I imagined Rhinos to be slow and easily fatigued by their weight. How mistaken I had been.''

''We need to just let them be and not get too close, These poor animals. Humans are far too nosy. We have caused so much anguish and suffering, especially to these amazing creatures!'' said another.''Legend has it that he's still pursuing them,'' said a third.