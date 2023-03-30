Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Angry rhino almost crushes safari car in South Africa, terrifying video goes viral

So, a video that is doing the rounds of the internet showed an angry rhino charging violently towards a safari car with tourists for over a kilometer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Angry rhino almost crushes safari car in South Africa, terrifying video goes viral
screengrab

New Delhi: Rhinoceros are generally gentle animals and don't really harm anyone unless provoked. Well, you must be thinking about why we are talking about this all of a sudden. So, a video that is doing the rounds of the internet showed an angry rhino charging violently towards a safari car with tourists for over a kilometer. 

The footage, shared on Instagram by Latest Sightings - Kruger, shows a giant rhino charging furiously at a safari vehicle. Throughout the video, the rhino sprints behind the car at maximum speed. The original video was posted by a tourist named Anastasia Chapman, who was in the car at the time. She also provided additional details about the incident.


''Rhino charges car down the road.'' reads the video caption on Instagram.  After being shared online, the clip received over 15k views. Netizens praised the driver's awareness and bravery. Many people couldn't stop expressing their shock at the spectacle, and many said they would have fainted on the spot.

One user commented on the video, "This has just shattered my myth where I used to presume that I could outrun Rhinos."When I read data that show Rhinos kill more humans than Lions, it always made me wonder because I imagined Rhinos to be slow and easily fatigued by their weight. How mistaken I had been.''

''We need to just let them be and not get too close, These poor animals. Humans are far too nosy. We have caused so much anguish and suffering, especially to these amazing creatures!''  said another.''Legend has it that he's still pursuing them,'' said a third.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time? Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.