After Viral Delhi Metro girl, now video of woman dancing inside Mumbai local train angers internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Dance videos frequently become viral due to their entertainment appeal. Some clips may even urge you to dance to various upbeat tunes. However, some dance videos are not well received by netizens. However, one dancing video that has piqued the interest of many is eliciting varied reactions. Well, a clip of a girl wearing a sizzling attire and dancing inside the Mumbai local train has gone viral on the social media. Identified as Saheli Rudra, the girl shared the video on her Instagram profile. Watch it here:

In the now-viral video, you can see Saheli wearing a white top and dancing inside the Mumbai local train. She can be seen grooving to the Punjabi song Shape, sung by Kaka.

In the post's caption, Saheli wrote, "Trend goes another way." The video has gone viral, with varying reactions. While some praised her dance and applauded her confidence, others questioned the region in which she shot the clip. Many individuals referred to such activities as ''annoying,'' and asked why so many people were making dancing videos in the train.

''Your dance is beautiful. However, dancing in the train is inappropriate. You could be fined for disturbing passengers. 'Be careful,'' one user advised. ''There are no regulations, no objections to anything anyone does...No accountability,'' said a second user, while a third added, "This should be banned." "Mumbai local mein kya ho raha hai, Ab bas reels banti hai," a fourth user stated.

Earlier a girl in the Delhi Metro drew social media attention with her clothing choice. She wore a DIY bralette that she teamed with a skirt. Netizens became inquisitive about the girl when videos and images of her went viral on the internet. The girl was finally identified as Rhythm Chanana.

DMRC published a statement in response to her viral videos. "It's strange that DMRC has now forgotten their own rule of no videography inside the metro," the 19-year-old said to a media channel. "If they have a problem with my outfit, they should have a problem with the people who shot it," she explained.

Chanana went on to say that she has been travelling like this for several months. "It just so happened to be going viral right now. I was not allowed to travel on Delhi's Pink Line, but I had no such problems on any other line," she explained.