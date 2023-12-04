Headlines

'Abusing Sanatana...': Ex cricketer slams Congress over election defeats in three states

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took a dig at the Congress party following their defeat in three out of four states in recent polls, citing the Santana row.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

In the aftermath of the recent state elections, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad sparked a debate with veiled remarks targeting the Congress party, citing the Santana row. On a platform formerly known as Twitter, Prasad asserted, "Abusing Sanatana Dharma was bound to have its consequences," in response to the Congress party's defeat in three out of the four states that recently underwent polls.

Prasad also extended congratulations to the BJP for their victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. He hailed the triumph as a testament to the exceptional leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, applauding the grassroots efforts of the party cadre.

Amidst this political upheaval, the ruling BJP, under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's leadership, made a significant comeback in Madhya Pradesh, defying the long-standing anti-incumbency perception that prevailed for almost two decades.

Contrary to exit-poll projections that suggested a tight race in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP secured a commanding majority in both states, surpassing expectations.

Meanwhile, the Congress party seized victory in Telangana, ending the decade-long rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

KCR had been in power since 2014, following the formation of Telangana as a separate state from the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

The polling, conducted in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram, spanned from November 7 to November 30, marking a significant chapter in the political landscape of these states.

