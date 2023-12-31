8 hidden gems in Rajasthan for a unique holiday experience

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

'If it is not going well, there could be…': S Somanath on ISRO's plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

Viral

8 hidden gems in Rajasthan for a unique holiday experience

Explore the lesser-known wonders of Rajasthan by visiting hidden gems like Bundi, known for its architectural beauty and step wells, and Alwar, offering picturesque landscapes and wildlife sanctuaries.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Rajasthan, the land of kings, is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and magnificent palaces. While popular tourist destinations like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur attract a large number of visitors, there are several hidden gems in Rajasthan that offer a unique holiday experience. These lesser-known places are perfect for those seeking a quieter and more offbeat vacation.

One such hidden gem is Bundi, a small town located in the Hadoti region of Rajasthan. Known for its stunning architecture and intricate frescoes, Bundi is a paradise for art lovers. The town is home to numerous step wells, or baoris, which were once a source of water for the locals. The most famous of these step wells is the Raniji ki Baori, which boasts of impressive carvings and a tranquil atmosphere.

Another hidden gem is the town of Alwar, located in the Aravalli hills. Alwar is known for its picturesque landscapes, historic forts, and wildlife sanctuaries. The Sariska Tiger Reserve, located near Alwar, is a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts. The Bhangarh Fort, known for its haunted stories, is also a must-visit for thrill-seekers.

For those interested in history and architecture, the town of Mandawa is a hidden treasure. Known for its havelis (traditional mansions), Mandawa is like an open-air art gallery. The havelis are adorned with beautiful frescoes depicting scenes from mythology, history, and everyday life. Exploring the narrow lanes of Mandawa and admiring the intricate artwork is a truly enchanting experience.

If you're looking for a peaceful retreat, head to the town of Kumbhalgarh. Famous for its majestic fort, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kumbhalgarh offers breathtaking views of the surrounding Aravalli hills. The fort is known for its impressive walls, which are the second longest in the world after the Great Wall of China.

The town of Chittorgarh is another hidden gem that shouldn't be missed. Home to the largest fort in India, the Chittorgarh Fort, this town is steeped in history and legends. The fort is a symbol of Rajput valor and resilience and offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Other hidden gems in Rajasthan include the town of Bundi, famous for its miniature paintings, the desert town of Khimsar, known for its sand dunes and camel safaris, and the town of Shekhawati, renowned for its beautifully painted havelis.

So, if you're looking for a unique holiday experience in Rajasthan, venture off the beaten path and explore these hidden gems. You'll be rewarded with unforgettable memories and a deeper understanding of the rich cultural heritage of this magnificent state.

