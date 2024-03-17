'12th Fail' IPS officer Manoj Sharma promoted to...

IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma has achieved a remarkable promotion from Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to Inspector General (IG) in the Maharashtra Police.

In a notable development within the Maharashtra Police, IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma has achieved a significant milestone in his career by being promoted to the esteemed rank of Inspector General (IG) from Deputy Inspector General (DIG). The announcement of Sharma's promotion came following the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) regarding promotions for IPS officers belonging to the 2003, 2004, and 2005 batches.

ASP से शुरू हुई यात्रा आज के भारत सरकार के ऑर्डर से IG बनने तक जा पहुँची है। इस लंबी यात्रा में साथ देने के लिए मन से सभी का आभा pic.twitter.com/LEITH1OVVp — Manoj Sharma (@ManojSharmaIPS) March 15, 2024

Sharma, whose life story served as the inspiration behind the acclaimed film '12th Fail,' took to his social media platforms to share the news with his followers. His post on platforms like Facebook and Instagram offered a glimpse into his remarkable journey within the Indian Police Service, highlighting his progression from an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to his recent elevation to the prestigious rank of IG.

Expressing gratitude towards those who supported him throughout his arduous career journey, Sharma's heartfelt post was accompanied by a photograph capturing a moment of immense pride and happiness. The image stood as a testament to Sharma's unwavering dedication and hard work over the years.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Sharma's story resonates deeply on a personal level, as depicted in the film '12th Fail.' From grappling with academic setbacks to enduring financial hardships, his journey to becoming an IPS officer reflects the virtues of perseverance and resilience. His promotion to the rank of IG adds yet another chapter to his inspiring saga.

Sharma's ascent through the ranks serves not only as a personal triumph but also as a beacon of hope and motivation for countless individuals aspiring to serve their nation despite facing adversities. His life story, now immortalized on the silver screen and recognized by his village school, continues to inspire people across the nation to pursue their dreams with unwavering determination and dedication.