This superstar was supposed to star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opted out due to…

J&K: Mobile Internet suspended in Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist op

Watch: Netizens slam Vicky Jain for making Ayesha Khan ‘uncomfortable’ in Bigg Boss 17, call him biggest red flag

Vicky Jain gets slammed for making Ayesha Khan 'uncomfortable' in Bigg Boss 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Bigg Boss 17 contestants have been grabbing headlines since the day it premiered. Recently, a video from the show is going viral on social media wherein Vicky Jain can be seen touching Ayesha Khan ‘inappropriately’ and the netizens slammed him for the same. 

In the video, Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan can be seen having a conversation and Vicky can be seen touching Ayesha Khan’s thighs and her neck after which Ayesha’s body language changed and she seemed to be uncomfortable. Netizens noticed this and slammed Vicky for making her uncomfortable. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of the comments read, “Vicky Jain is so cheap and a creep. What is this behavior?” Another wrote, “She seems to be so uncomfortable with his touching her.” Another wrote, “he is the biggest red flag of 2023.” Another wrote, “Look how’s he touching her. It’s definitely a bad touch.” Another commented, “Ankita deserves better.” Another commented, “Is she second Sana for Vicky?” 

The differences between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain seem to be increasing. In a recent episode Ankita was seen asking Vicky Jain for a divorce and in the recent promo, Vicky was seen almost trying to slap her after an argument which left Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty in shock. However, Ankita was later seen defending her husband, saying that he did nothing wrong. 

Talking about the nominations in the Bigg Boss 17 house, other than Neil Bhatt who is already nominated by Bigg Boss for the whole season, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anurag Dobhal are nominated for this week. It will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar and the new promo shows the host bashing Munawar Faruqui for not giving the same importance to Mannara Chopra’s efforts for him during his bad time in the house.

