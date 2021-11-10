VIRAL! 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Disha Vakani aka Dayaben looks unrecognisable in unseen photo

TV star Disha Vakani who essayed the role of Daya Ben in the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has been on a break for the last four years. Such was Disha's portrayal of the character of Daya Ben on the show that the makers have still haven't found a talent that could replace her in 'TMKOC'. And while fans eagerly await Disha's return onscreen, the actress hit headlines every now and then, courtesy of her fans who dig out some news and updates about the star to not let the buzz around her die down.

Recently, a photo of Disha Vakani surfaced on the internet which left her fans in a bit of a shock. In the new picture doing the rounds on social media, Disha is seen holding a child and she looks unrecognisable in the no-makeup avatar. It's unclear if the child Disha is holding is her daughter. But if it is, then the photograph certainly is old since Disha's daughter is nearly four years old.

Check out the photo here:

For the unversed, Disha Vakani who played Jethalal's wife and Tapu's mother in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took a maternity break from the show in 2017. She hasn't returned to the show since. However, every now and then there is buzz that Disha will soon be returning on the show.

Recently, however, there was news that TV actor Divyanka Tripathi was offered the role but she had turned down. Later, clarifying the rumours, Divyanka had said that neither was she offered the role and nor does she intend to take it up. She had said that although it was a fabulous show, she was looking for a fresh concept and new challenge.

Earlier, speaking about Disha's return on the show, 'TMKOC' producer Asit Kumarr Modi had earlier told indianexpress.com, "Honestly, the Covid-19 situation has made things more difficult. As much as the audience, even I want Disha to return as Daya, and I am hopeful she will. All said and done, I am thankful that the audience has been giving us equal love even in her absence, which is quite a boost."