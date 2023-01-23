Urfi Javed asks 'who do I resemble' as she shares photo with allergies, netizens call her 'Rakhi Sawant without makeup'

Urfi Javed-Rakhi Sawant/Twitter

Urfi Javed took to her Twitter account on Monday, January 23, and shared a photo in which she was seen wearing a hoodie with allergies on her face. Along with the picture, she asked, "Kya se kya ho gaya! (See what has happened) When allergies hit Who do I resemble right now?".

The users on the micro-blogging platform trolled the social media sensation in the comments section with hilarious answers. One Twitter user wrote, "Rakhi Sawant without makeup", while another replied, "Aaj kapde utarna bhool gaye kya photo lene se pehle (Did you forgot to remove your clothes before taking this picture?)". Another netizen called it "once in a lifetime moment".

Kya se kya ho Gaya ! When allergies hit

Who do I resemble right now ? pic.twitter.com/7jEJkcPi9p — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 23, 2023

After appearing in cameos in multiple shows, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot in 2021. She was the first contestant to get evicted on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.

She is now being seen in the reality dating show MTV Splitsvilla X4 which she entered as the 'Mischief Maker'. The show is being hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani who replaced Rannvijay Singha. The London Dreams actor had hosted the first and as well as the last six seasons.

Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her semi-nude photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her social media, she only has around forty lakhs followers on Instagram and more than a lakh and fifty thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.



READ | Urfi Javed defends Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan amid boycott calls, dances to Besharam Rang in saffron cut-out dress