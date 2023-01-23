Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Urfi Javed asks 'who do I resemble' as she shares photo with allergies, netizens call her 'Rakhi Sawant without makeup'

Urfi Javed was brutally trolled by the netizens as she shared her photo with allergies on Twitter on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

Urfi Javed asks 'who do I resemble' as she shares photo with allergies, netizens call her 'Rakhi Sawant without makeup'
Urfi Javed-Rakhi Sawant/Twitter

Urfi Javed took to her Twitter account on Monday, January 23, and shared a photo in which she was seen wearing a hoodie with allergies on her face. Along with the picture, she asked, "Kya se kya ho gaya! (See what has happened) When allergies hit Who do I resemble right now?".

The users on the micro-blogging platform trolled the social media sensation in the comments section with hilarious answers. One Twitter user wrote, "Rakhi Sawant without makeup", while another replied, "Aaj kapde utarna bhool gaye kya photo lene se pehle (Did you forgot to remove your clothes before taking this picture?)". Another netizen called it "once in a lifetime moment".

After appearing in cameos in multiple shows, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot in 2021. She was the first contestant to get evicted on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.

She is now being seen in the reality dating show MTV Splitsvilla X4 which she entered as the 'Mischief Maker'. The show is being hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani who replaced Rannvijay Singha. The London Dreams actor had hosted the first and as well as the last six seasons.

Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her semi-nude photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her social media, she only has around forty lakhs followers on Instagram and more than a lakh and fifty thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

READ | Urfi Javed defends Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan amid boycott calls, dances to Besharam Rang in saffron cut-out dress

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Vikram Gokhale death: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourn veteran artist's demise
Lohri 2023 outfit ideas: Check out THESE four traditional outfits for the ultimate Lohri celebrations!
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BREAKING: Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty get married in Khandala
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.