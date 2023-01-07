Urfi Javed defends Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan amid boycott calls, dances to Besharam Rang in saffron cut-out dress

Urfi Javed dances to Besharam Rang/Instagram

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, the much-anticipated film Pathaan has become a victim of controversy since the release of its first song titled Besharam Rang. There have been calls to boycott the film because of the Vishal-Sheykhar composition.

Many BJP politicians have objected to the orange bikini worn by Deepika in the sensational track, alluding the same to the communal undertones of the saffron colour. Shah Rukh and Deepika's sizzling chemistry has also been dubbed as 'vulgar' by many people.

After multiple celebrities such as Swara Bhaskar, Asha Parekh, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ratna Pathak Shah have slammed these boycott calls, now Urfi Javed has defended Pathaan in her own style as she put out a reel showing her sexy moves to Besharam Rang in a saffron cut-out dress on her Instagram. Netizens are trolling the actress in the comments section with the hashtag #BoycottUrfiJaved and calling her attention seeker.

Meanwhile, coming back to Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand actioner is set to release in cinemas on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Releasing a day ahead of India's 74th Republic Day, the film will get a long weekend of five days to register a good opening at the box office. The trailer for the film will be out on January 10.

Salman Khan will also be seen in a crucial cameo as the spy agent Tiger in the film. The adrenaline-pumping actioner is also rumoured to star Hrithik Roshan in the post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War.



