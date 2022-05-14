Twinkle Khanna shares photo with Karan Johar after saying ‘can’t do Koffee with Karan again’

Credit: Twinkle Khanna-Karan Johar/Instagram

Be it her captions or witty replies, the actress turned author Twinkle Khanna sure knows how to keep her fans entertained. When she appeared on the Koffee with Karan, her hilarious replies to the host of the show grabbed attention.

Recently, Twinkle had shared a photo of herself and wrote, “Just rolling with it! On a set I am prone to mumbling, ‘Shoot me now,’ though I secretly mean with a Nerf gun and not a camera, but then there are days like these when it’s all fun and games.”

She further mentioned, “Hmm.. Can’t do Koffee with Karan again but Tea with Twinkle may not be a bad idea after all.” Take a look:

After cracking a joke on Koffee with Karan, Twinkle has uploaded adorable photos with Karan Johar on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “A Karan for dinner last night and a Karan for lunch this afternoon. If only there were a Karan that was just right for dessert Love you both. “

Meanwhile, after playing the prank of the season, Karan Johar began shooting for the seventh season of his famous chat show Koffee With Karan on Saturday, May 7, and shared the first look of the show's set on his social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmaker and producer dropped the first photo from the first day of the shooting and captioned them as, "Back to brewing some koffee! #KoffeeWithKaran #HotstarSpecials @disneyplushotstar @dharmaticent".

Though it hasn't been confirmed yet, it is being 'conjectured' that Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh will be the first guest on the new season as the two actors are being directed by the filmmaker in his next outing titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.