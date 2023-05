Aditya Singh Rajput/Instagram

Actor and model Aditya Singh Rajput has been found dead in his bathroom at his home in Andheri on Monday, May 22, afternoon, under mysterious circumstances. He was found unconscious by his friend in the washroom of his 11th-floor residence and was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

As per multiple media reports, the late actor passed away due to an alleged drug overdose. He was 32.