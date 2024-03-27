Twitter
7th Pay Commission: Good news for Central govt employees as DA, TA, HRA, 6 other allowances hiked

This Bollywood director has no flop in 30 years, was bankrupt, mafia shot him in chest, he then gave Rs 600-crore series

Dentalkart: A decade of growth in the Indian dental industry

One couple's IPL rivalry goes viral from the Tata Neu Box

'Try swimming': Jasmin Bhasin brutally trolled as she struggles to walk in 'uncomfortable' fishtail gown

Television

'Try swimming': Jasmin Bhasin brutally trolled as she struggles to walk in 'uncomfortable' fishtail gown

Jasmin Bhasin can be seen struggling to walk in a body-hugging gown, in viral video.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 01:45 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Jasmin Bhasin (Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
On Tuesday, actress Jasmin Bhasin came to an event in Mumbai in a body-hugging fishtail gown. However, she was seen struggling to walk in her outfit. The video of her is now going viral on social media and netizens are trolling her.

One of the social media users wrote, “she feels so uncomfortable in this outfit...still showoff k liye kuch bhi.” The second one said, “what is the use of wearing such a dress when even walking seems difficult.” The third one said, “Aisa kya fashion jo chal na sake.” The fourth person commented, “Kita preshan ho rhi h fir bhi fashion ko nhi chodegi.”

The fifth one said, “She looks funny haha.” The sixth one said, “why the celebrities where these kind of dresses if they can't carry on properly.” The seventh one said, “try swimming because you seem to not being able to walk.”

Earlier, Jasmin Bhasin was trolled and criticised for wearing an abaya when she visited a mosque. The actress has now reacted to the criticism and said ‘I paid respect to the place.’

As per the Hindustan Times report, Jasmin stated, “I went to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, and it’s a rule there that you have to cover yourself in a certain attire, and that’s what I did. I paid respect to the place, and followed the rules and regulations it had because it was a sacred place, and that’s what my parents have taught me since childhood.”

She further mentioned, “I really don’t care about the trolls. I choose what to wear and where I go. When I go on a beach vacation, I wear swimsuits. So, if tomorrow there is a picture out there, I might be trolled for that, too. I completely choose to ignore all the negativity. If you give certain things more energy and importance, then it increases. And, I don’t want in my life so I don’t give it importance.” The actress is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Wednesday.

While speaking about social media she said, “we’ve kept ourselves out there, publicly. There are no restrictions on social media and people troll and criticise all the time. I choose to look at only the positive comments.”

