The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian mocks Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut over her nepotism rant

Team Dhaakad on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kangana Ranaut never misses a chance to take pot-shots at others, however, she didn't realise that comedian Kapil Sharma is a master of comebacks. Team Dhaakad, Kangana, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi, and Razneesh Ghai graced the Kapil Sharma Show for the movie promotions, and by the promo, we can say that it will be an interesting episode.

The promo started with Kapil and Kangana jamming on Dhaakad's song She's on Fire. Kapil praised Kangana for her looks, and the latter asked him, "Itna weight loose kar liya... pichli baar aayi toh aap 4 mahiney se (pregnant) the." Kapil instantly replied her saying, "Main papa banne wala tha." Then Kangana recalled about Kapil mocking Archana Puran Singh, and she said, "Pichli baar inhone aapka mazak udaya tha. Toh aaj hum inki keechai karenge." Kapil gave it back to her and said, "Duniya mein chhodna mat kisi ko... sabki keechai karte rehna." Later, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakraborty presented a gag, where the former asked the latter to accept his proposal. Kapil looked at them and told Kangana, "Dekho yeh mera school ka dost hai... yeh bhi meri 15 saal se dost hai. Nepotism ho raha hai Kangana."

Here's the promo

Yesterday, Dhaakad's second promo was launched, and during the press conference, Kangana showed support to Mahesh Babu over his comment on the 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark. The actress said, "Yeh toh unhone sahi kaha ki Bollywood unhe afford nahi kar sakta." She continued, "I agree with this because I know for the fact that many filmmakers have approached him...and their industry (Telugu) singlehandedly became the number 1 film industry in India. Toh ab unhe Bollywood definitely nahi afford kar sakta."

Kangana further gave clarification on her stand by saying, "Mujhe nahi lagta ki aisi choti-choti baaton pe controversy honi chaiye." Queen star further asserted that in whatever tone Mahesh conveyed his thoughts, "It made sense." Ranaut even shared that Bollywood should learn from them. Dhaakad will release in cinemas on May 20.