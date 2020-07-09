'The Crown' season 6 to be its last; will end before Harry, Meghan Markle drama

Netflix on Thursday gave a treat to its fans as they announced that there will be a sixth and final season of The Crown, a show based on the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The streaming service had previously said that the show would only have five seasons but Netflix tweeted today saying, "News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five!"

Each season is designed to cover one decade of her reign, the show's creator and writer, Peter Morgan said, "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

Netflix said, "So to summarise – we’ll have one more season with Queen Olivia Colman before she passes the crown to Imelda Staunton. We’re just halfway through! Lovely." Imelda Staunton will take over the role from Olivia who took it from Claire Foy, who played the young queen. The Colman-fronted fourth season will air later this year.

"The Crown keeps raising the bar with each new season. We can’t wait for audiences to see the upcoming fourth season, and we’re proud to support Peter’s vision and the phenomenal cast and crew for a sixth and final season," Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix said.