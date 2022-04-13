Search icon
Tejasswi Prakash wants paps to stop bothering Neetu Kapoor about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Tejasswi Prakash has asked paps to not annoy Neetu Kapoor about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Credit: Tejasswi Prakash-Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner Tejasswi Prakash reacted to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding rumours. The actress has also expressed her disappointment over paps continuously questioning Neetu Kapoor about the same.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, on Monday, shared a video in which Tejasswi can be heard asking paps to stop bothering Neetu Kapoor. She said, “Mai sabke videos dekhti hu. Aap Neetu ma’am, Nora...sabko kitna pareshan karte ho. Kitni baar puchoge aap ma’am se shaadi kab hai, shaadi kab hai...Please unhe puchna band karo, main dekhti hu, kitna pareshan karte ho! Ab agar mujhe aur ek video dikha..." ("I’ve been watching all the videos. You guys annoy Neetu ma’am, Nora...so much. How many times will you ask her when is the wedding? Please stop asking her, I`ve seen how much you guys have troubled her. If I see another video...").

Fans have been praising the actress for speaking her heart out. One of them wrote, “You are the best human being in the world.” The second one said, “She is so pure and innocent.”

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While several previous reports have claimed that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot on either April 14 or 15, new rumours suggest that the date may have been postponed. No new wedding date has been confirmed yet, though the wedding is still speculated to happen in April. With the heightened buzz around the wedding, the couple may have opted to push the date due to security reasons, as per rumours.

Previously, sources suggested that the highly-anticipated wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions were expected to start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally, the wedding on April 15.No new wedding date has been confirmed yet, though the wedding is still speculated to happen in April. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, Ranbir`s Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family’s RK Studio have already been decorated with bright lights. Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir`s house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom. Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film `Brahmastra`. (With inputs from ANI)

 

