‘Tailor ka kharcha kam ata hoga’: Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing revealing hoodie

Urfi Javed, an internet sensation and TV performer, is leaving no stone untouched in her latest video with her bold looks. Urfi showed her hot and sexy look in a deep neckline cut-out front open hoodie on Instagram, and it's too hot to handle. The actor is shown in the video wearing a pink hoodie with the front open, and the diva wears her plunging neckline with ease.

In front of the camera, she can be seen playing with her hair. Her video has gone viral among her fans, who are crazy about her posts. 'Tailor Ka Kharcha Kam Aata Hoga Na?' one of them mocked her.

Urfi Javed is a big fan of Palak Tiwari's song "Bijli," thus she used it as background music in the post. She looked gorgeous in this video, displaying her dress by doing a catwalk and exuding confidence. Urfi used her caption to explain her attire in detail.

Urfi had a difficult childhood and left home at an early age to pursue her aspirations in the city of dreams. She had previously stated that trolls have no effect on her.

She had said, “I love fashion. I used to always love dressing up and now that I can afford it, why not? When I know the media is going to be there at the airport clicking pictures of me, I am not going to be dressed in boxers. I try to look my best when I go out. And talking about attention, tell me one person who doesn’t want attention in this industry?