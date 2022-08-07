Search icon
Taapsee Pannu reveals why she hasn't appeared on Koffee With Karan, says 'my sex life...'

The media probed Taapsee about the reason why Taapseee Pannu hasn't been invited to Koffee With Karan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 05:26 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film `Dobaaraa`, shared why she hasn`t been on the Karan Johar-hosted popular chat show `Koffee With Karan`.

During a promotional event, while Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were promoting their film Dobaaraa, Karan Johar was in the adjacent room promoting his chat show. Taking note of that, the media probed Taapsee about the reason why she hasn't been invited to Karan's show.

Answering the question, the actress said in jest that her sex life is not interesting enough to be invited on Koffee With Karan.

Taapsee is known for her quick-wit responses and this one seems to be an on-point remark as the latest season of Koffee With Karan has so far been circling sex talks of all topics discussed during the episodes.

Talking about Dobaaraa, which presents a unique concept in the form of time travel, has opened at prestigious film festivals such as the London Film Festival & Fantasia Film Festival 2022.

Dobaaraa which reunites filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee after their 2018 release Manmarziyaan, also stars Pavail Gulati. The film, produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor`s Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose of Athena, is set to debut in theatres on August 19, 2022.

 

