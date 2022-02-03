Salman Khan kisses Neha Shetty at Bigg Boss party, boyfriend Vishal Kotain reacts

Apart from the grand finale, Bigg Boss contestants also await the afterparty, which is hosted by the show's host, Salman Khan. Recently, after the 'Bigg Boss 15,' Khan continued the tradition of hosting a party, and several contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Shetty and others were present at the party.

Neha Shetty took the opportunity to get her fan-girl moment with Salman. She clicked a few photos with him, and Khan also kissed her on the head. Neha posted the photo with the caption, "Aayi aisi raat hai jo bohot khushnaseeb hai. Chahe jise door se duniya, woh mere qareeb hai. @beingsalmankhan thank you soooo much for your gracious hospitality, your kind words and love warmed my heart...I am eternally grateful.”

Neha's boyfriend and season 15's contestant Vishal Kotian reacted to the post with a funny mention of Salman's film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' and said, "Lagta hai ab mujhe AJAY DEVGAN banna padega." The film Vishal refered to revovles around Salman's character Sameer who falls in love with Nandini (Aishwarya Rai), but Nandini gets married to Vanraj (Ajay Devgn), and the latter decides to unite Nandini and Sameer. Even Vishal posed with Salman and shared his fan moment on his Instagram

The family of late actor Sidharth Shukla recently issued a statement in which they requested everyone to not use the late actor’s name in any project without consulting them. Sidharth’s fans assumed that statement may have been for a video that features him and ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Vishal Kotian.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Vishal has finally opened up on all these assumptions and said ‘It’s really funny that he is even responding to them.’ He mentioned that he is not the producer of the song, therefore, releasing the song is not his call. He further said, “Sidharth was a close friend, and if his family wanted they could have come up to me personally and addressed it, but I haven’t heard from them.”