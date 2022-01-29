Bigg Boss 15’s Vishal Kotian reacts to Sidharth Shukla’s family statement, says THIS

The family of late actor Sidharth Shukla recently issued a statement in which they requested everyone to not use the late actor’s name in any project without consulting them. Sidharth’s fans assumed that statement may have been for a video that features him and ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Vishal Kotian. Vishal Kotian’s song is scheduled to be released on February 2.

The statement was also shared by the late actor Sidharth’s Shukla’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram. It read, “We knew Sidharth's choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn’t happy with, we are sure he wouldn`t want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let’s remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with.”

Take a look:

Now, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Vishal has finally opened up on all these assumptions and said ‘It’s really funny that he is even responding to them.’ He mentioned that he is not the producer of the song, therefore, releasing the song is not his call. He further said, “Sidharth was a close friend, and if his family wanted they could have come up to me personally and addressed it, but I haven’t heard from them.”

Vishal feels that the statement is not for a particular project, it was a ‘general statement’. The actor mentioned that Sidharth in some videos said that he was ‘excited’ about the project, however, people assume that the late actor left the work mid-way as he was not happy with the song. Vishal stated, “There are videos where Sidharth has said that he is very excited and happy about the song. So who do you believe? The man himself or a statement? Also, Sidharth has got his remuneration and everything is on paper. And it’s not just Sidharth’s work, it’s my project as well. It has the spot boy, director, the crew and if the producer wants his money, then what is wrong with it? I’m just reasoning it out. I don’t think there’s anything wrong.”

He further mentioned that if anyone from Sidharth’s family had some concern, they can directly approach him. He will address them ‘with open arms.’ He mentioned, “It’s not my project, so I leave it to the music producers to reach out to them. If they have a concern, they should approach me. And I will address their concerns with open arms,”

“If they had problems, they could have reached out personally (instead of putting out a statement), asking to see the footage. Everything would have been sorted amicably,” he concluded.