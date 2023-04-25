Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Ronit Roy opens up on his viral cryptic post on betrayal, says 'some people tried to play mind games with me'

"I have achieved a lot without betraying people. I trust people until they let me down", said Ronit Roy sharing his feelings about his viral cryptic post about betrayal from his "brother".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

Ronit Roy opens up on his viral cryptic post on betrayal, says 'some people tried to play mind games with me'
Ronit Roy/Instagram

Ronit Bose Roy shared a cryptic post on his Instagram last week in which he mentioned that he was betrayed by someone whom he considered a brother. Now, in a recent interview, he shared what led him to vent out his feelings on social media.

On Monday, April 17, the popular film and television actor uploaded a note which read, "Bhai…bro, these words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn’t do to my enemy. It hurts but chalta hai (it is okay), it is their falling. Not mine." Ronit captioned his note, "Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal.", and added the hashtags #respect #yourself #screw #fakelove.

Now, while talking to ETimes, the Shehzada actor said that some people had tried to play mind games with him. Ronit said, "A lot of people have asked if I'm doing okay. Well, I am doing fine. It is just that this episode has happened three-four times now so I couldn't just stop but share the wisdom that I gained from it. I am a very old-school person and I have no regrets about it, but there are some people who have tried to play mind games with me."

"I am a simple man, who likes to stay away from everything complicated. Some people can do anything from their careers, I am not one of them. I have achieved a lot without betraying people. I trust people until they let me down. My father always told me to trust people with a hint of distrust, now I feel that he was right", the actor concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next in Shahid Kapoor's action-packed film Bloody Daddy. Ronit is currently shooting for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer big-budget actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

READ | Ronit Roy's 15-year-old son Agasthya Bose Roy impresses netizens with his Hulk-inspired look at Shehzada screening

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Bollywood stars attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria wishes son on his birthday, shares post with 'Jai Shree Ram' caption
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.