Ravi Kishan says Maamla Legal Hai breaks OTT's clutter of 'dark stories with guns, mafia, violence' | Exclusive

Ravi Kishan talks about his new show Maamla Legal Hai and how the Netflix comedy is a clutter-breaker

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 04:15 PM IST | Edited by : Abhimanyu Mathur

article-main
Ravi Kishan and Yashpal Sharma in Maamla Legal Hai
Ravi Kishan’s fun act as a Delhi lawyer in Netflix comedy Maamla Legal Hai has won the actor several new fans. The actor plays an ambitious and influential lawyer in the legal comedy, which has been praised by critics and fans alike. The actor talks to DNA about the show’s unique positioning in the comedy genre and what prompted him to take it up.

Maamla Legal Hai is satire where the characters rely more on situational humour than slapstick. Ravi Kishan elaborates, “I did Phir Hera Pheri or Shyam Benegal’s Welcome To Sajjanpur. These are the films where the director told us actors to not be loud or make faces. We were asked to be balanced, real. It is all about timing, complimented by a good score and editing. That works beautifully. I see Maamla Legal Hai in that zone as well.”

The actor says that the show has attempted to show a human side of lawyers, something that not many shows or films in Hindi have attempted to do before this. “My lawyer friends would complain that your films always show us in dark zones or heavy courtroom dramas. I had all that in mind when Maamla Legal Hai came to me. I read the script and realised I had never seen this aspect of lawyers’ lives where they fight in bathrooms, have discussions in the foyer, and all that,” he says with a laugh.

Another thing Maamla Legal Hai does differently is it stays away from OTT’s oversaturated genre of crime and violence. Ravi Kishan agrees, “OTT has become a lot of dark stories with guns, mafia, and violence. This show goes away from that and sets a simple story in the Hindi heartland. They bring me to the mainstream for eight episodes with such amazing artistes is an amazing initiative. This is an underdog show.”

Maamla Legal Hai, directed by Rahul Pandey, stars Ravi Kishan, alongside Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anant Joshi, Vijay Rajoria, Tanvi Azmi, and Yashpal Sharma. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

