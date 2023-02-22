Rakhi Sawant breaks down while talking about Adil Durrani, netizens say 'faltu ka drama iska roz ka hai'

Rakhi Sawant/Instagram

Rakhi Sawant's life hasn't been less dramatic than a television series. The actress has been in the news lately due to her marital discord with Adil Durrani after she filed a case of domestic abuse, theft, and cheating against him. She has been sharing the details of her case with the paparazzi, crying uncontrollably in front of them, and this continued on Tuesday too.

On February 21, the entertainment portal Voompla shared a video on its Instagram page that showed Rakhi Sawant in tears as she talked to the paps about her husband Adil. In the video, while speaking to the media, the actress almost fainted, sat on the ground, and said, "Mujhe chakkar aa raha hai (My head is spinning), broke down in tears and added, "Aaj uss ladki ki recordings aur messages aaye hai, Aye Khuda, Aye Khuda mere par reham karo koi (Today, the audio and video messages of the girl were released, Oh lord have mercy on me)".

The same Instagram handle posted another video of Rakhi just after this incident wherein she could be seen removing Adil's sticker from her car window. In the video, she alleged that Adil bought 6-7 cars from her money and said, "Yeh gaadi meri hai, usne 6-7 gaadiyaan li mere paison se, ek gaadi me toh ghumu auto me ghoomne se acha (This is my car, he took 6-7 cars from my own money, at least I should travel in my car rather than struggling in auto-rickshaws)".

After watching the intense emotions of Rakhi, the netizens trolled her brutally saying, "Rakhi Sawant season 2 Episode no. 633", another user said, "Faltu ka drama hai iska roz ka (This is now every day's useless drama)". Netizens also commented on her statement about 6-7 cars and wrote, "Yeh paise kamaati kaise hai?" (How does she even earn money?)".

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani married in 2022 in a private ceremony and disclosed the same in January 2023. Before the wedding, Sawant had converted to Islam and changed her name to Fathima. Later, the couple separated, and she made several accusations against him and filed a police complaint.



