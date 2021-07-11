Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande's first look as Manav-Archana is out

Shaheer Sheikh will play Manav in the show 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0', a part that was formerly played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Archana will be played by Ankita Lokhande. The actors' first glimpse as Manav and Archana is now out.

The cast has begun filming for the beloved show's digital adaptation.

The makers of the show shared the first look of the actors and wrote, "Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love story. Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. #PavitraRishta Filming begins; streaming soon on #ALTBalaji."

The same has left fans beyond excited. One fan wrote, "Oh My God!! He looks dapper!! Can't wait!! “On the other hand fans are also missing SSR. One commented’ Miss uh sush”

Ankita Lokhade also took to her Instagram and shared boomerangs and bts of her from the shoot on her story.

See the Instagram stories here-

The makers of the show also shared a picture of Shaheer with co-star Usha Nadkarni. As many know, Usha Nadkarni played the role of Manav's mother in the popular show.

For the unversed, Pavitra Rishta was started in 2009. Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor, left the show to seek a career in Bollywood. SSR made his Hindi film debut with Kai Po Che! and went on to star in a number more films. The actor has proven himself to be one of the best. Hiten Tejwani stepped into SSR's footsteps after he quit the show. After SSR's death, Pavitra Rishta has been in the news once more.