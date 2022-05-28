Panchayat 2: Know how much Jitendra Kumar charges per episode

Credit: File photo

Jitendra Kumar has been making headlines ever since Panchayat 2 was released on OTT space. People are praising the actor for his performance in the series, he has portrayed Abhishek Tripathi very well on screen.

Series Panchayat 2 revolves around the lives of the people of Phulera. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles. For the unversed, Jitendra Kumar played the character of Abhishek Tripathi who is the secretary of Phulera Panchayat. According to the Zee News report, the actor has charged Rs 50,000 per episode. Therefore, he took Rs 4 lakh for 8 episodes.

On the work front, Jitendra had earlier worked in Gone Kesh, Chaman Bahaar, Jaadugar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Panchayat season 2 won hearts with its storyline and characters. Netizens are now eagerly waiting for Panchayat season 3, and want to know if Pradhan ji and Manju Devi will win the elections or not.

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal India, Jitendra Kumar revealed details about Panchayat season 3. He talked about is there was pressure for season 2, Jitendra stated, “There is no pressure though many things have definitely improved in comparison to the earlier season, yet it has few similarities as well. I think the viewers will love season two as well, owing to its accelerating situations and the intriguing storyline.”

He added, “During the first season, people were free and had time to sit and watch many series. We received loads of love then hope this time also they take out some time. We are hoping for Panchayat season three as well.”

The second season of the popular web series Panchayat from Amazon Prime Video was initially supposed to drop on May 20, but the streaming giant in an unexpected move, released all the eight episodes on Wednesday, May 18.