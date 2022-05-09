Panchayat 2 trailer: Jitendra Kumar starrer comedy-drama will leave you in splits

Credit: File photo

The trailer of the second season of the popular comedy-drama Panchayat was launched at a five-star property in Juhu area of Mumbai on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Jitendra Kumar shares, "Growing up within the limits of a small town myself, I could relate to the dilemmas and hesitance of Abhishek right from day one, though he had a bigger challenge of transitioning into the rural life."

He further mentions, "This resonance somewhere helped me to get into the skin of the character and reprise him better. As a character, the constant oscillation of wanting to make it big but also standing in solidarity with the villagers is what makes Abhishek so relatable and unabashedly real.

"Into the second season, he is much more levelheaded and in peace with himself as he steers through the concerns in Phulera. It was an amazing experience to work with such a talented cast and I am looking forward to the global premiere of Panchayat S2 on Prime Video."

Taking the narrative forward, the second season delves deeper into the life at the village of Phulera and the new challenges it brings for Abhishek, the engineer turned Panchayat secretary.

Reflecting on the daily tribulations of village life, the trailer opens us to Abhishek's growing friendship with Pradhan (essayed by Raghubir Yadav), Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi as the former begins to find his ground in Phulera.

Also Read: Panchayat Season 2: Jitendra Kumar's series to release on OTT in May

Manish Menghani, Head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video, says, "Panchayat is a simple, relevant and heartwarming tale of human emotions told through a miscellany of characters who have nothing in common. Just like the first one, this season also reflects on a life away from the urban monotony, beautifully weaved together by an amazing ensemble of actors."

"This series is a leap ahead in our fruitful collaboration with TVF whose mastery in relatable storytelling remains unmatched. The first season had opened to a remarkable response and we hope to replicate the same with this one as well", he adds.

Deepak Kumar Mishra, who's the director of `Panchayat` describes the story as "a simple yet smart depiction of life in the rural nooks of India". He shares that the story is laden with perseverance and patience under the surface, told through the eyes of Abhishek, a young engineering graduate who unwillingly took up a job at a village panchayat.

He said, "The raw and light-hearted visual storytelling comes alive with artists like Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, and Neena Gupta, who add value and beauty to the essence of this family-entertainer. We are happy to extend our successful partnership with Prime Video for this one and reinstate our promise of impactful storytelling. Looking forward to the global premiere of Panchayat S2 across 240 countries and territories world over."

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav and Neena Gupta, Panchayat 2 will have its global premiere on Prime Video on May 20.

