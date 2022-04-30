Palak Tiwari opens up on mom Shweta Tiwari’s struggle during her marriages

Palak Tiwari discussed marriage and how her mother dealt with it. She also stated that she has realised that marriage should not be rushed.

Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, is set to make her Bollywood debut shortly. In the thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, the 22-year-old will star. Palak discussed her career choices and what she has learned from her mother in a recent interview ahead of the film's premiere. And the topic of discussion was Shweta's handling of the problems in her two marriages.

Shweta Tiwari married Raja Chaudhary in her early years. A year later, Palak was born. Shweta and Raja divorced in 2007 after she claimed he had abused her at home. In 2013, the actor married Abhinav Kohli, but the couple divorced in 2019. Shweta said that she and Palak had been subjected to domestic violence and harassment.

In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, Palak discussed marriage and how her mother dealt with it. She also stated that she has realised that marriage should not be rushed. It's best to leave him right now if you suspect something is wrong with him. Women are the ones that battle the most with this, as she has witnessed with not only her mother, but women all throughout the world. We keep making excuses for our spouses because we want to see the good in them. It's excellent quality, but it'll bite you in the end. That isn't love, or at least not the kind of love she desires - not now, and certainly not in the future.



Palak was recently seen in the music video for Aditya Narayan and Deeksha Toor's song Mangta Hai Kya, a remake of the 1990s popular number of the same name from Rangeela, featuring Aditya Seal. Last year, Palak appeared in the successful music video for Harrdy Sandhu's song Bijlee Bijlee. In addition, the actor has appeared in a short film. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, her film, is set to hit theatres later this year. It was supposed to be out in January, but it's been pushed back.