Palak Tiwari opens up on mom Shweta Tiwari’s struggle during her marriages

Headlines

Meet the only Indian businessman who owns Rs 12 crore McLaren, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his father is…

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

G20: ‘Bharat Mandapam’, know about India’s G20 Summit venue, built at cost of Rs 2700 crore

Sana Khan murder case: Obscene videos, honey trap and gruesome killing; twisted details of BJP leader’s death

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani may launch India’s cheapest 5G phone at Reliance Industries’ AGM, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the only Indian businessman who owns Rs 12 crore McLaren, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his father is…

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

G20: ‘Bharat Mandapam’, know about India’s G20 Summit venue, built at cost of Rs 2700 crore

10 ways to lower uric acid levels

Inspirational Sudha Murthy quotes on husbands

Health benefits of coriander leaves (Dhaniya)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

The Vaccine War: R Madhavan watches Vivek Agnihotri film at USA screening, says 'totally blown out of my mind'

HomeTelevision

Television

Palak Tiwari opens up on mom Shweta Tiwari’s struggle during her marriages

Palak Tiwari discussed marriage and how her mother dealt with it. She also stated that she has realised that marriage should not be rushed.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 07:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, is set to make her Bollywood debut shortly. In the thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, the 22-year-old will star. Palak discussed her career choices and what she has learned from her mother in a recent interview ahead of the film's premiere. And the topic of discussion was Shweta's handling of the problems in her two marriages.

Shweta Tiwari married Raja Chaudhary in her early years. A year later, Palak was born. Shweta and Raja divorced in 2007 after she claimed he had abused her at home. In 2013, the actor married Abhinav Kohli, but the couple divorced in 2019. Shweta said that she and Palak had been subjected to domestic violence and harassment.

In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, Palak discussed marriage and how her mother dealt with it. She also stated that she has realised that marriage should not be rushed. It's best to leave him right now if you suspect something is wrong with him. Women are the ones that battle the most with this, as she has witnessed with not only her mother, but women all throughout the world. We keep making excuses for our spouses because we want to see the good in them. It's excellent quality, but it'll bite you in the end. That isn't love, or at least not the kind of love she desires - not now, and certainly not in the future.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari exudes boss lady vibes in off-shoulder jumpsuit, photos go viral

Palak was recently seen in the music video for Aditya Narayan and Deeksha Toor's song Mangta Hai Kya, a remake of the 1990s popular number of the same name from Rangeela, featuring Aditya Seal. Last year, Palak appeared in the successful music video for Harrdy Sandhu's song Bijlee Bijlee. In addition, the actor has appeared in a short film. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, her film, is set to hit theatres later this year. It was supposed to be out in January, but it's been pushed back.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Naveen-ul-Haq reacts after being snubbed from Afghanistan's Asia Cup squad, shares cryptic post

Noise Raksha Bandhan Sale: Upto 74% off on ColorFit Pulse 3, plus extra Rs 200 off by using this code

No split in NCP, reiterates Sharad Pawar; says MLAs don’t mean entire party

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Meet IAS officer who failed UPSC exam 4 times at different stages, then got AIR…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE