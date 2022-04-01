Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire in strapless dress featuring thigh-high slit – Watch viral video

Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, rose to stardom when her music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' was released last year. Palak, who is expected to make her Bollywood debut shortly, appears to have already cemented a place in the hearts of social media fans.

Palak Tiwari shared a series of photos and a video on Instagram. She's wearing a slit gown with high heels that look amazing on her. A half-curly haircut and flawless makeup complimented the actress's stunning look.



Take a look at the video here:



Here are the photos:



A few days ago, Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari, was spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan while coming out of a restaurant. They went back in the same car, the video has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the clip, she can be seen hiding her face because of which people started trolling her.

In another video, Palak can be seen coming from out of the restaurant. As soon as the clip circulated, people started assuming that they are dating. One of the social media user mentioned, “Kuch toh gadbad hai daya,”

Palak Tiwari is one of India's most glamorous celebrity children. Shweta Tiwari, on the other hand, regrets that she was unable to supply Palak with much more than her support because she works in a different industry.

“I feel very proud because everything that she got, she did it with her hard work and her auditions. I was just there to support her. I could not provide her anything else being in a different industry. (I belong to) The TV industry and she is going to enter the film industry,” Shweta told IANS.

Palak will make her acting debut in the supernatural horror movie Rosie - The Saffron Chapter, which also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tahir Shabbir, and Arbaaz Khan.