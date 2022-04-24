Search icon
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari exudes boss lady vibes in off-shoulder jumpsuit, photos go viral

Take a look at Palak Tiwari's stunning photos.

  • Apr 24, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

Palak Tiwari's appealing features are too much to handle, as evidenced by her recent Instagram post. Take a peek at the latest photoshoot of the Bijlee Bijlee star.

 

1. Palak Tiwari outfit

Palak Tiwari stunned her fans in a white off-shoulder jumpsuit.

2. Palak Tiwari's photos

Palak Tiwari took to Instagram to share a set of pictures in which she is seen making incredible poses.

3. Palak Tiwari's on-point makeup

Palak Tiwari looks immaculate in her makeup. She contoured her face and used a light eye shadow and a nude lip.

4. Palak Tiwari's caption

Palak Tiwari captioned her photo as 'felt like superman'. She wrote this in reference to her dress which features a long cape-like cloth.

5. Palak Tiwari's accesories

Palak Tiwari accessorised her outfit with multiple rings, earrings and bracelets.

