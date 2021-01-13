Mouni Roy ups the hotness quotient in latest theme photoshoot

Actor Mouni Roy, who has amazed fans on the small and the big screen alike with her stellar performances, often ends up making headlines for her stunning pictures.

An avid social media user, Mouni often takes to her Instagram handle to share images from her photoshoots on Instagram. And, given the kind of massive fan following she on social media, every photo of her goes viral within minutes.

For the unversed, Mouni has a massive fan following of over 15 million on Instagram alone.

On Tuesday, the 'Gold' actor took to the photo-sharing site and dropped a few images shot recently at one of her photoshoots.

While Mouni gave major fashion vibes dressed in a black ensemble, the overall theme of the shoot appeared to be nature oriented given the actress's caption alongside the photos, the greenery in the background and also the green filter used on the images.

In the said photos, Mouni looked mesmerising donning a black outfit that featured a zip in front which was left open partly and the outfit converted into a one-shoulder one, and the statement sleeves along with the sheer element of the garment, looked absolutely breathtaking.

She was seen seated on the grass as she posed for the cameras.

"He asked,” for you, the woman, in the biblical story, is no different from the man, is the man himself?" Yes I said. "Eve can’t, doesn’t know how, doesn’t have the material to be Eve outside of Adam. Her evil and her good are evil & good according to Adam. And the divine work was so successful that she herself, in herself doesn’t know what she is. Eve is Adam as a woman," she captioned the post.

Take a look:

Earlier, Mouni stunned in a black net corset with plunging neckline and a gold skirt. "a lil runaway movie..," she had captioned the post.

Take a look.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in 'London Confidential on Zee5. She will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra'.