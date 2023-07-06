Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Manoj Bajpayee says he is jealous of Vijay Varma's role in Dahaad, reveals why

Manoj Bajpayee said that he wanted Vijay Varma's Dahaad character.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Manoj Bajpayee says he is jealous of Vijay Varma's role in Dahaad, reveals why
Credit: Manoj Bajpayee-Vijay Varma/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee, who won hearts with his performances in films and series The Family Man and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, said that he is jealous of Vijay Varma's role in Dahaad, in his recent interview.

While speaking to Film Companion, he said, “I think it's Vijay Varma's Dahaad.  I was like yeah character mujhe milna chahiye tha (I wanted this role). And, agar abhi Vijay sunega toh bolega kya sir aap toh itna kaam kar rahay ho (If Vijay Varma is listening to this, he will be like ‘Sir, you already have so many projects in the kitty.')”

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma recently took to his social media to drop a major update on his upcoming, much-awaited web series, Mirzapur 3. The actor shared a photo of himself, standing in front of a monitor. On the picture, he wrote, "Dubbing kiye hain. Prepared rahiye. MS3"

The actor who is riding high on the success of Dahaad, is considered one of the most exciting actors around the block. With audiences eagerly waiting for what's coming up next from Vijay's roaster, the actor is certainly on the rise and there's no looking back.

Apart from Mirzapur 3, the actor will also be seen next in Devotion of Suspect X, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He also has 'Murder Mubarak' in the pipeline.

Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in the movie Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and impressed the audience with his role as a lawyer in the courtroom drama. The actor recently talked about the similarities between the actor’s character in the movie Aks and Heath Ledger’s Joker.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about his role as killer Raghavan in the movie Aks which was released in 2001, and its similarities with Heath Ledger’s Joker to which the actor replied, “I am so happy you mentioned this. My friends and I always discuss how we were the first ones to come up with a character similar to The Joker. If we had said this, people might have called us pompous.”

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make global debut on July 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.