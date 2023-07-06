Manoj Bajpayee says he is jealous of Vijay Varma's role in Dahaad, reveals why

Credit: Manoj Bajpayee-Vijay Varma/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee, who won hearts with his performances in films and series The Family Man and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, said that he is jealous of Vijay Varma's role in Dahaad, in his recent interview.

While speaking to Film Companion, he said, “I think it's Vijay Varma's Dahaad. I was like yeah character mujhe milna chahiye tha (I wanted this role). And, agar abhi Vijay sunega toh bolega kya sir aap toh itna kaam kar rahay ho (If Vijay Varma is listening to this, he will be like ‘Sir, you already have so many projects in the kitty.')”

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma recently took to his social media to drop a major update on his upcoming, much-awaited web series, Mirzapur 3. The actor shared a photo of himself, standing in front of a monitor. On the picture, he wrote, "Dubbing kiye hain. Prepared rahiye. MS3"

The actor who is riding high on the success of Dahaad, is considered one of the most exciting actors around the block. With audiences eagerly waiting for what's coming up next from Vijay's roaster, the actor is certainly on the rise and there's no looking back.

Apart from Mirzapur 3, the actor will also be seen next in Devotion of Suspect X, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He also has 'Murder Mubarak' in the pipeline.

Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in the movie Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and impressed the audience with his role as a lawyer in the courtroom drama. The actor recently talked about the similarities between the actor’s character in the movie Aks and Heath Ledger’s Joker.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about his role as killer Raghavan in the movie Aks which was released in 2001, and its similarities with Heath Ledger’s Joker to which the actor replied, “I am so happy you mentioned this. My friends and I always discuss how we were the first ones to come up with a character similar to The Joker. If we had said this, people might have called us pompous.”