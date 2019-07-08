Madhuri Dixit takes a trip down memory lane and recreates her 'Dil To Pagal Hai' look for 'Dance Deewane 2'

Madhuri Dixit-Nene is currently busy judging the dance-based reality show Dance Deewane 2. During the show, the talented actor has been flaunting her impeccable fashion sense by donning ethnic attire. From sarees to lehengas, Madhuri dons it all and makes people go weak in their knees. In this season, Madhuri was seen wearing a floral red lehenga and a green lehenga as well. She also wore a yellow saree when Hrithik Roshan visited the sets.

Today, Madhuri decided to take a trip down memory lane and recreate one of her iconic looks from the film Dil To Pagal Hai. In this Yash Chopra directorial, Madhuri was seen wearing beautiful white attires and they are still considered one of the most costumes ever seen by Bollywood actors in films. For Dance Deewane 2, the Kalank actor wore a white lehenga by Swapnil Shinde which had a halter neckline blouse and pearl white flared skirt with a complimentary dupatta. A pair of dangling earrings rounded her gorgeous look. Madhuri posted the photo stating, "Dil To Pagal Hai #DanceDeewane2"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri had two releases this year. First, she had Total Dhamaal alongside Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey. Then, the actor was seen in Kalank co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt.

Total Dhamaal was declared a hit at the box-office while Kalank went on to become a box-office debacle.