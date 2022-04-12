Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey attacks Munawar Faruqui-Anjali Arora's relationship, says 'shaadi chhupa ke...'

The Monday episode of 'Lock Upp' saw the charge sheet being filed with twists and turns. Except for Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, and Azma Fallah, the rest eight contestants got nominated and their fate will be decided by the audience and the show's host Kangana Ranaut this weekend.

Even though Poonam was saved from the nominations, she was extremely angry as Anjali Arora, who was earlier with the 'Nasha' actress in the Blue Team and was moved to the opposite Orange Team by Karan Kundrra, took her name in the nominations after Munawar Faruqui had asked everyone in his team to not take Anjali's name

While talking to Saisha, Poonam expressed that she has been backstabbed by Anjali as she said, “Covid ke time pe chaar reels banake ye bandi (Anjali Arora) hit hui hai. I don’t care about that. I became friends with her for real. I pray aisi dost mere dushman ko bhi na mile. I was hugging her yesterday when she was missing her family."

Further, Poonam attacked Munawar and Anjali's relationship on the show as she added, "And this Munawar. He keeps saving her. Apni shaadi chhupa kar yaha pe 21 saal ki ladki ko pata raha hai. It is a fact. And he is stopping you. You should open your eyes. There is no Munawar, there is no Anjali. They are worse than bed bugs.

"Ye ladki ka bahar boyfriend hai, aur phir bhi ye yahan ye sab harkatein kar rahi hai. At least I am not that cheap to make friends in the show just because they will safeguard me", she remarked mentioning that Anjali has a boyfriend outside.



On Saturday's episode, Munawar admitted that he is married and has a son outside. He had even said that he has been separated from his wife for more than a year and is doing everything on the show for his three-year-old son. His friendship with Anjali has been grabbing headlines since she proposed to him last week.