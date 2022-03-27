Lock Upp: Housemates vote Ali Mercchant as 'kachra' of the house

On the Judgement Day episode of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut conducts an activity that puts Ali Mercchant into trouble. Kangana asks contestants to pick the housemate who is like a 'kachra' (garbage) in the house. Ranaut asks members to elect one member and give their justified reason behind tagging someone kachra. As the task begins, a majority of housemates, pick Ali Mercchant as the contestant who is playing a pointless game. Seven members select Ali as the garbage of the house, owing to which, Kangana nominates Ali for the next week's eviction.

Watch the video

Anjali Arora impresses Ranaut with her improved gameplay, and she applauds Anjali's influencing power. However, she also warns to act responsibly, and don't go too far in mending the rules. Kangana tells Anjali that each and every action of hers is getting captured by the camera, and it's better if she chooses to act wisely, or it else she will look stupid. Anjali says sorry to Kangana and assures her of being vigilant from onwards.

Watch the promo

Yesterday, Designer and transwoman Saisha Shinde had a heated argument with Kangana Ranaut and this led to her eviction from Lock Upp.Saisha had been seen constantly complaining about the food items being provided in less quantity. She also rudely behaved with the guards of the jail. When Kangana asked for justification, Saisha replied: "I won't apologize, do whatever you want"

Her answer infuriated Kangana and she called her the weakest contestant in the show. "I think you are the most irresponsible and weak contestant in the show and I can get 50 other contestants," said Kangana. After listening to this, Saisha started packing her bag by saying: "I am not leaving the show, Kangana is evicting me."

As far as nominations are concerned, Ali Mercchant, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Sara Khan are nominated, and one of them will be evicted tonight.