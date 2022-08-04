Koffee With Karan 7: Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

File Photo

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the main stars of the upcoming movie Laal Singh Chadha, graced the Koffee With Karan 7 sofa in the recent episode and engaged in a lighthearted conversation with the host Karan Johar. The Dhoom 3 actor responded to Ranveer Singh's nude images in the odd rapid-fire round.

Karan, in the rapid-fire round, asked Kareena, about which Instagram account will she visit for 'thirsty photos.' She named Ranveer.

To Karan said, "Oh well yeah..he's been showing a lot."

Karan the questioned Aamir, "Have you seen Ranveer Singh's nude images and do you like his thirsty photos?"

He replied, "He's got a great physique. I thought it was quite bold of him."

For the unversed, he talked about his life`s regret of not spending time with his children Ira and Junaid. During the conversation with Karan, the Dhoom 3 actor stated, "I went through a lot of introspection during covid. I felt ever since I turned 18, I started working. I am 57 now, in my entire adult life through my film journey, all my relationships, I didn`t nurture like I did my work.

I realised suddenly I`ve not spent much time with Ira and Junaid when they were small children. "Talking about his current relationship with his family, Aamir said, "Since the last few months, I think I`m a changed person. I connect much more now with my family, my kids, with Reena’s parents (Aamir`s first wife) and Kiran (second wife)."In reply to this, the Ae Dil Hai Mushki ldirector questioned, "Do you feel a sense of regret? "To which the Dil Chahta Hai actor replied, "I would like to. I think I`m a different person now. Today when I think back, I would`ve liked to spend much more time with each of them even at the cost of my work. At that time I was in a state of mind where I was passionately following what I was doing.”