Koffee With Karan 7: Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Karan Johar, in the rapid-fire round, asked Kareena Kapoor, about which Instagram account will she visit for 'thirsty photos.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

File Photo

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the main stars of the upcoming movie Laal Singh Chadha, graced the Koffee With Karan 7 sofa in the recent episode and engaged in a lighthearted conversation with the host Karan Johar. The Dhoom 3 actor responded to Ranveer Singh's nude images in the odd rapid-fire round.

Karan, in the rapid-fire round, asked Kareena, about which Instagram account will she visit for 'thirsty photos.' She named Ranveer.

To  Karan said, "Oh well yeah..he's been showing a lot."

Karan the questioned Aamir, "Have you seen Ranveer Singh's nude images and do you like his thirsty photos?"

He replied, "He's got a great physique. I thought it was quite bold of him."

For the unversed, he talked about his life`s regret of not spending time with his children Ira and Junaid. During the conversation with Karan, the Dhoom 3 actor stated, "I went through a lot of introspection during covid. I felt ever since I turned 18, I started working. I am 57 now, in my entire adult life through my film journey, all my relationships, I didn`t nurture like I did my work.

I realised suddenly I`ve not spent much time with Ira and Junaid when they were small children. "Talking about his current relationship with his family, Aamir said, "Since the last few months, I think I`m a changed person. I connect much more now with my family, my kids, with Reena’s parents (Aamir`s first wife) and Kiran (second wife)."In reply to this, the Ae Dil Hai Mushki ldirector questioned, "Do you feel a sense of regret? "To which the Dil Chahta Hai actor replied, "I would like to. I think I`m a different person now. Today when I think back, I would`ve liked to spend much more time with each of them even at the cost of my work. At that time I was in a state of mind where I was passionately following what I was doing.”

 

