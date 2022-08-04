Koffee With Karan 7 episode featuring Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor was boring, say netizens

Koffee With Karan 7/Promo

Another episode of Koffee With Karan 7 has brewed and it features Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The two made a fairly 'boring' appearance on the chat show, according to viewers, amid the ongoing online boycott of their film.

This episode can be described as a ‘rollercoaster’ that descended somewhat quickly. Beginning with a discussion of how Laal Singh Chaddha was made to a sloppy and 'not so rapid' rapid fire round. Kareena was apparently ‘dozing off’ while Aamir revealed a new side of himself, according to multiple internet users. In the show, Aamir made fun of Karan Johar for his parties, favouritism of particular celebrities, and other things.

While some viewers admired Aamir's candour in the show, others felt he went 'on and on'.

Kareena, who is known for speaking her mind, appeared to have refrained from stirring up further controversy with her diplomatic responses in the Rapid Fire round. However, once Aamir won, she made up for it by displaying her competitive side in the buzzer round.

Check out how netizens reacted after watching the episode:



#KareenaKapoorKhan was sleeping in that #KoffeeWithKaran episode after hearing #AamirKhan talk. He just went on and on. At this point she just wants the film to release and never see this grandpa again. #KoffeeWithKaranS7 #KaranJohar #LaalSinghChaddha — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) August 3, 2022

How is #KoffeeWithKaran getting worse with every episode? Today's episode has to be one of the worst episodes to come out lol. #KoffeeWithKaran7 — Arti. (@artiarticulates) August 4, 2022

Also, the rapid fire in today's episode was one of the worst rapid fires ever. #KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeeWithKaran7 August 4, 2022

It hurts seeing the rapid fire round losing it’s charm like this. It used to be such an iconic thing & people really used to fight for it & now it’s just meh! What a borefest kareena & aamir were in thé latest episode, ugh#KoffeeWithKaran — saurabh (@Saurabhhh_) August 4, 2022

For the unversed, Aamir Khan urged people to not boycott his film. During a recent media interaction, Laal Singh Chaddha star was asked to react to the Twitter trend.

As per the India Today report, the actor shared his thoughts on the boycott trend and said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

For the unversed, Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been trending on Twitter as social media users are asking netizens to boycott Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan starrer, therefore, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending.