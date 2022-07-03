Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik wins first stunt, Sriti Jha gets fear fanda

Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha/Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 by Rohit Shetty has finally begun airing on Colors TV and has already included some nerve-wracking stunts.

Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha performed the first stunt, in which Rubina overcame her phobia of the water. The actress astonished everyone by winning the first stunt despite having a fear of water.

Rubina, whose husband Abhinav Shukla had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared the real reason for choosing the new season to premiere on July 2, as she said to Indian Express, "I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas. And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it.”

Speaking about her strategy for the show, Rubina told IndianExpress.com that she doesn't have the code to crack the show, but she will trust in her will. Dilaik further added that she isn't a competitive person, but she will fight her own battles. Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla has also participated in KKK, so did he give her any tips for the show? "We both have our own expertise. He is strong in something, I have my own strengths. There is no fixed mantra that he could give me. Also, it’s very subjective because a lot depends on how you react to a task that particular day. All that Abhinav told me was you can do it, and I believe him.”

Meanwhile, apart from Rubina, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will see other contestants namely Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Erika Packard, Mohit Malik, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Sheikh, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia.